Aer Lingus and pilots await court recommendation on pay row

Irish Airline Pilots' Association (Ialpa) president, Capt Mark Tighe, leads the union's delegation to the Labour Court in Dublin for talks on its dispute with Aer Lingus earlier this week. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Both sides in the Aer Lingus pay row are waiting on a Labour Court recommendation likely to be critical to resolving their bitter dispute.

Representatives of the company and Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, appeared before the court for more than three hours on Wednesday.

They expect the court to issue a recommendation aimed at brokering peace at the airline, which has cancelled 468 flights up to next Wednesday, upending 75,000 people’s travel plans, to combat pilots’ industrial action.

Both sides will have to agree to whatever proposals the Labour Court makes to resolve the row, as the body’s recommendations are not binding.

Capt Mark Tighe, Ialpa president, has already confirmed that the union’s members will vote on any recommendation.

The Labour Court used powers under industrial relations law to intervene in the dispute this week following the failure of various efforts to find a solution.

A failure to break the deadlock could prompt Ialpa to step up existing industrial action.

Pilots began a work to rule a week ago and halted work on Saturday for an eight-hour strike, during which 500 union members marched at Dublin Airport.

Ialpa is seeking pay rises of more than 20 per cent to compensate members for inflation. The union says it moderated its position during talks and argues that it will take just €5 million a-year to bridge the gap with Aer Lingus.

The airline says it cannot agree to increases greater than the 12.25 per cent awarded to cabin and ground crews without getting a deal on extra productivity and flexibility from the pilots.

Aer Lingus maintains that the impact on individual pilots’ will be “minimal”, but will allow it to operate more efficiently.