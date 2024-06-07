Card spending on lawn and garden supplies grew 32% in April compared to March

Card spending on lawn and garden supplies grew by 32.2 per cent in April.

Card spending on lawn and garden supplies grew by 32.2 per cent to €21.1 million in April compared to March as consumers readied themselves for the summer months, data from the Central Bank shows.

The total value of card payments grew by 0.4 per cent and amounted to €8.2 billion, while the volume of card payments decreased by 0.3 per cent and reached 213.8 million.

The data also shows expenses in bicycle shops increased by 13.6 per cent and reached €9.4 million. In spite of the increase, lawn and garden Supplies are 1.6 per cent down and bicycle shop sales are 0.8 per cent down compared to April 2023 values.

Campgrounds and trailer park spending value jumped by 85.1 per cent since March, and 9.1 per cent compared to April 2023, to reach €12.5 million.

Retail spending value increased 0.3 per cent but remained at €3.5 billion. Spending on services increased by 2 per cent and reached €3.3 billion.

The biggest contributors of this increase were spending on accommodation (6.6 per cent increase); transport (2.6 per cent); health (5.4 per cent); and utilities (11.2 per cent). Social spending fell by 5.2 per cent and amounted to €1.1 billion.

The total value of cash withdrawals fell by 1 per cent to €1.1 billion. Domestic cash withdrawals remained below €1.1 billion, which was a decrease of 1.5 per cent, while non-domestic cash withdrawal value grew by 6.4 per cent and amounted to 67 million.

Domestic card payments value remained unchanged at €6.7 billion, while non-domestic card payments grew by 1.9 per cent to €1.4 billion.

Within domestic card payments, contactless payments value showed a decrease of 1.5 per cent to €2.1 billion. Mobile wallet and near field communication payments accounted for €1.2 billion (57.7 per cent) of this value, which was a 1.7 per cent decrease on March values.

The value of point of sale and non-remote payments decreased by 0.8 per cent and currently stands below €4.1 billion.

Domestic payments accounted for €3.7 billion of this value, which was a decrease of 1.1 per cent compared to March, with non-domestic payments taking up the remaining €400 million.

The value of online or remote card payments showed a 1.6 per cent increase and climbed to €4.1 billion as well, standing at the same level as the point of sale payments.

Domestic online payments reached €3.1 billion, following a 1.5 per cent of increase, while non-domestic online payments grew by 1.8 per cent to €1 billion.