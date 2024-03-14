Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton has criticised Dublin Airport operator DAA for not submitting an interim application to planners to seek speedy relief on the present 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport and instead going for a full blown infrastructure application (IA) that is expected to take about two years or more to reach a conclusion. Ciaran Hancock reports.

DCEV, the Dublin-based electric car and solar energy provider, has launched what it describes as the first subscription-based electric vehicle (EV) offer in Ireland, but will Irish buyers be moved by such an offer? Neil Brisoe reports.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and UK investment group Oaktree face a minuscule recovery on their investment in the landmark North Dock office complex beside Dubin’s 3Arena, as agents appointed by receivers to the scheme seek a knock-down price of €130 million, writes Joe Brennan.

During his 20-year career in the corporate sector, IT professional Kieran Supple relied on KPIs and data analysis to measure commercial success. However, when he took over managing his family’s farm a few years ago he says it was like “navigating in the dark due to the lack of accurate and consistent metrics to assess daily performance”. This deficiency got him thinking. Was there a way to combine his IT experience and farming knowledge to fill at least part of this gap? Olive Keogh finds out.

If you were hoping for big changes to the 2024 MacBook Air, you would be initially disappointed. Welcome to the new MacBook Air, very similar to the old one. But there is one big difference: the M3 chip, Apple’s new silicon that will pave the way to more AI in the future. Ciara O’Brien take it for a spin.

There is no pressure on the banks to really improve the deposit rates being offered on on-demand accounts as long as customers stay put, Cantillon reckons while wondering if collaboration was really the buzzword at the annual conference of the medicine developers based in Ireland last week

Once dismissed as fanatics, the bitcoin bulls must be feeling vindicated. They made an accurate call on the cryptocurrency’s potential for gains – witness the staggering rally under way – and were right, at least in part, for the right reasons, writes Ruchir Sharma in our column slot. When bitcoin was all the rage at the start of this decade, many serious investors and traditional economists spurned it as a useless fad – even a fraud. Their scorn, seemingly confirmed by its crash in 2022, persists today while the currency separates itself from the pack.

For years, Brussels has wondered how to prevent the largest online platforms from using their market dominance to crush rivals and build monopolies. Despite a decade of antitrust action that has gone further than other regulators around the world, including levying three fines against Google totalling €8.2 billion, the European Commission has done little to prise open Big Tech’s core markets. Javier Espinoza and Richard Waters report.

“Women back women,” says Debbie Wosskow, the 50-year-old entrepreneur and co-founder of The AllBright Collective, a private members’ club for businesswomen. “Female angel investors are so important. You don’t need to be Warren Buffett to invest.” Anji Raval hears what’s going on.

