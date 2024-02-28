Do you use cash?

If you live in affluent parts of Irish cities, there is a decent chance you haven’t since the pandemic. Numerous shops in south Dublin for example don’t, or at least try to not, accept notes and coins any more. But if you are not living in a city, or on a fixed or lower income, cash is a vital tool. That’s why the Government has put forward the Access to Cash Bill to guarantee people who need tangible money are able to do so. At an Oireachtas committee hearing on Tuesday Brian Hayes, head of banking industry lobby group BPFI, agreed with the principle but wants the proposed rules to impact more than just the banks, with post offices and independent ATM providers also key for cash access. Conor Pope watched the hearing.

In Money Matters, Brianna Parkins looks at the social media trend of house hacking. It may be a new spin on an age old strategy, but could it help you pay off your mortgage?

High-end jewellery retailer Boodles has struck a deal worth €900,000 to sponsor the Champion Hurdle race at the Punchestown Festival for the next three years. As Colin Gleeson reports, the €300,000 per year deal will see the Friday of the five-day festival, which is also Ladies Day, branded as “Boodles Day”, while its branding will also be attached to the Champion Hurdle.

READ MORE

The Square shopping centre in Dublin has been on the market for some time, but as Ronald Quinlan reports, a dispute among its lenders has delayed the sale of the property.

Ronald also reports that developer Johnny Ronan has submitted plans for a 17 storey tower in the Dublin docklands, complete with public viewing gallery.

Chief executives of large companies and organisations in Ireland “shy away” from posting about important national topics on social media, while women CEOs engage proportionately more than their male counterparts, a study by the Reputations Agency has found. Laura Slattery reports.

In her column, Rana Faroohar outlines just why the global trade system needs to be overhauled.

Customers of travel agent On the Beach will be able to buy Ryanair flights direct from the Irish airline after the pair announced a new deal on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Aer Lingus has told An Bord Pleanála that the planned €40 million Ryanair maintenance facility for Dublin Airport “will have fundamental impacts on Aer Lingus’s ability to carry out their daily operations”. That is according to an appeal lodged by consultants for Aer Lingus with the planning board that has stalled plans by Ryanair to construct a four-bay aircraft maintenance hangar at Dublin Airport. Gordon Deegan has read the submission.

The Supreme Court has ruled by majority that an assignee of a company can, in principle, pursue a court action in place of the firm. In a lead judgment for the five-judge court, which ruled by four to one, Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe said an individual substituted in the place of a company becomes exposed to all the personal risks associated with the litigation, particularly the risk of losing the case and having an award of legal costs made against them. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

Irish catering and hospitality service provider Kylemore Services Group (KSG) saw profits slump to €112,000 last year from €778,000 a year previously, as its cost of sales almost tripled. Ellen O’Regan read the accounts.

