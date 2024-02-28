Profit at Glenveagh rises in 2023

Home builder Glenveagh Properties said profit rose last year as the company kept a tighter control on costs and the housing market continued to surge.

Gross profit was €112.7 million, up 4 per cent, while operating profit increased 1 per cent to €70.9 million.

Total revenue was almost €608 million for the year, down 4 per cent on 2022. But when the €63 million sale of the East Road site in 2022 was discounted, revenue rose modestly, Glenveagh said.

The company’s business was supported by the sale of more than 1,320 suburban housing units last year, accounting for €470.8 million of its revenue and a 3.6 per cent increase on the previous year. Urban revenue was 37 per cent lower at €120 million, following the sale of the East Road site, while the company’s partnerships business reported its first revenue, notching up €17 million.

Earnings per share of 8 cent was at the top end of the company’s guided range, a 5.3 per cent advance in the year. Approximately €63 million was returned to shareholders last year, bringing the overall figure over three years to €300 million.

Glenveagh said its focus was on increasing cash generation and enhancing its capital efficiency, with any plans to return excess cash to shareholders coming after it had satisfied its capital allocation priorities.

Chief executive Stephen Garvey said the company had met its objectives in 2023, setting it up to operate at scale for the current year and in the future, with the planning system catching up with the backlog.

The company’s investment in its off-site manufacturing business Nua had yielded benefits, with Glenveagh gaining stronger control over its supply chain and cost management, he said.

“We are operating in a more favourable planning environment that is unrecognisable from two years ago. However, while the planning system is catching up with the backlog successfully, prospective homebuyers need to see ongoing investment by the State in additional planning and infrastructure resources to prevent a recurrence of backlogs, as output levels across the house building industry continue to rise sharply to meet the supply shortage,” Mr Garvey said.

“Notwithstanding this we remain confident about the outlook, not least because the State has cemented its position as a key driver of boosting supply and ultimately meeting the high level of demand that remains evident. We are engaging with the State across multiple initiatives that are working and making a real difference – our partnerships business is delivering thousands of new homes in conjunction with local authorities and approved housing bodies; homebuyers are benefiting from Help to Buy and the First Home Scheme; and we are seeing significant scope for the LDA and other initiatives to accelerate supply.”

Looking ahead, the group said it had “increased confidence” with current consensus earnings per share expectations for the 2024 financial year of approximately 17 cent.

Glenveagh said the long-term demand outlook in the Irish market was very positive, supported by a resilient domestic economy and a fast-growing population, with State initiatives also supporting the market.

Revenue from its new partnerships business is expected to exceed €100 million in the 2024 fiscal year, with around 1,300 homes expected to commence construction.