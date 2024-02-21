House prices defy impact of higher interest rates to rise by 4.4% in 2023

Annualised property price inflation rose from 3.1 per cent in November to 4.4 per cent in December. Illustration: Paul Scott

Property prices nationally rose by 4.4 per cent last year defying the impact of higher interest rates and a cost-of-living squeeze.

The latest residential property price index for December showed annualised house price inflation has now risen for four consecutive months. Prices were also up by 1.5 per cent on a monthly basis, the fastest level of monthly growth seen in nearly two years.

In Dublin, where supply pressures are most intense, prices were 2.7 per cent higher in December than a year earlier while property prices outside Dublin were 5.7 per cent higher.

The rate of price growth softened significantly in the middle of last year on the back of 10 consecutive interest rate rises from the European Central Bank, which have made it more expensive for buyers to borrow.

However, various Government’s help-to-buy schemes have fuelled activity particularly with first-time buyer segment of the market. The latest figures showed the price of new dwellings, which are mainly bought by first-time buyers, was over 9 per cent higher on an annual basis in December.

Residential Property Price Index changes from 2006 to 2024. Image: Paul Scott

The latest figures show there were just over 5,000 properties purchased nationally in December. This represented a 2.9 per cent decline compared with the 5,213 purchases in December 2022 but a 9.6 per cent increase on the previous month. The total value of transactions filed in December was €2 billion.

The typical or median price paid for a house last year was €327,500. The Dublin region had the highest median price (€444,000) in the year to December. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€622,250), while Fingal had the lowest (€410,000).

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow (€430,000) and Kildare (€394,999), while the lowest price was €165,000 in Leitrim.

“There has been real evidence in recent months of the Irish housing market regaining momentum,” Ian Lawlor of the Lotus Investment Group said. “Predictions by a number of estate agents suggest that house prices will continue their upward climb, particularly in areas outside of Dublin,” he said.

“Based on our own real-time conversations with house builders, there is still huge demand for the new developments coming to the market – both in Dublin and beyond,” he said.