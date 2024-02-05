Thousands of Irish students expected to register for European Money Quiz

Ben Connell and Ava Bradshaw, third-year students from St Colmcille's Community School, Knocklyon, Dublin, at the launch of the Irish finals of the European Money Quiz 2024 with Margaret McDonnell (left), of the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland, and Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union. Photograph: Naoise Culhane Photography

Thousands of students in the Republic are expected to compete to represent Ireland at the European Money Quiz in Brussels. Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, with the support of the Business Studies Teacher’s Association of Ireland, has opened registration for the Irish finals, which will take place in March.

The European Money Quiz is the biggest European-wide competition that aims at improving financial literacy among 13- to 15-year-old students. Teachers across Ireland are now invited to register their students at www.bpfi.ie/european-money-quiz to take part in the Irish leg of the quiz, which will see classrooms up and down the country go head-to-head in the live online final on Thursday, March 21st

Playing in teams of two, students will be tested on a series of financial questions and compete directly against each other in real time using the online quiz platform Kahoot. The winning team will be flown to Brussels in April to take on students from over 28 other European countries for a chance to be crowned European champions and share in a prize fund of €5,000 for their school.

Speaking on the opening of the registrations for this year’s competition, Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, said: “The European Money Quiz is a fantastic initiative that helps make students in Ireland and across Europe aware of the importance of understanding money and being able to manage their personal finances.

READ MORE

“The earlier in life that we build up financial awareness the better. It has all sorts of benefits in terms of resilience, preparing for a future career, and being able to navigate independence when you grow up. I’m a great believer in empowering young people so that they have the ability to manage their money now and in the future because the choices we make around money really matter.”