Arkle Resources makes ‘significant discoveries’ in Wicklow

Irish explorer Arkle Resources has made “significant discoveries” of lithium, gold, tin, tungsten, copper, and rare earth elements in the Aughrim block, Co Wicklow.

The company informed investors on Friday of the findings from its recent prospecting activities in the area.

The discovery of lithium could be seen as particularly significant as it is the lightest and least dense metal, and is in increasingly high demand as it is used in electric car batteries. Lithium batteries are easier to carry and are the safest and most efficient batteries for cars.

“Arkle is planning further geochemical exploration work to investigate these anomalous areas,” the group said. “The company remains committed to advancing its exploration programme and unlocking the potential of the Aughrim block.”

Arkle chairman John Teeling said: “We are very encouraged by the recent findings in the Aughrim block, highlighting lithium potential along with gold, tin, tungsten, copper, and rare earth elements.

“The discovery of anomalous lithium oxide concentrations and identification of spodumene is particularly promising. These results, coupled with the presence of other valuable metals, reinforce the prospectivity of the area and will guide our focused exploration efforts.

“We are eager to advance to more detailed exploration. The additional prospect of gold in the region adds further excitement to our ongoing analysis.”