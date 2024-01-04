Ryanair set to expand Dublin headquarters as travel boom boosts operations

Ryanair aims to expand passenger numbers to 300 million and its fleet to 800 planes by the middle of the next decade. Photograph: Nicholas T Ansell/PA

Ryanair is set to expand its headquarters in Dublin as growing travel demand prompts the airline to bolster operations.

The carrier plans to construct a 169 square metres (1,820 square feet) extension to its Dublin operations room at Swords in Co Dublin, according to a planning application sent to Fingal County Council. A Ryanair spokesperson said the extra space will be used to expand its operations centre, where the airline monitors and co-ordinates its daily flying schedule.

Ryanair aims to expand passenger numbers to 300 million and its fleet to 800 planes by the middle of the next decade, targeting about 30 per cent of market share in Europe. The carrier has forecast up to €2.05 billion in profit for the current fiscal year and plans to pay a €400 million dividend.

Ryanair has rebounded quickly after the pandemic and announced in May it had ordered up to 300 of Boeing’s 737 Max 10 aircraft to drive its expansion. – Bloomberg