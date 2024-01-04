Markets are now speculating that ECB president Christine Lagarde could move to start cutting rates as soon as March. Photograph: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

It is too early to expect the European Central Bank to start reducing interest rates this spring, Irish experts have warned, even amid mounting speculation the bank may start to cut as soon as March. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, with euro zone inflation now markedly lower than forecast, financial markets are pricing in a 60-70 per cent probability that the first rate cut will come in March – much sooner than forecast previously.

Corporate insolvencies reached their highest level last year since 2018, with the hospitality and construction sectors both seeing a 62 per cent rise, according to an analysis by professional services company Deloitte. Laura Slattery has the details.

Activity in the State’s dominant services sector continued to expand as 2023 came to a close, but at a more moderate pace with slower increases in activity and new business, according to AIB. Eoin has the story.

The cost of meeting the pensions bill for public service workers has jumped by over 17 per cent to €175.7 billion in just three years, according to projections in a new report. The figure follows an updated assessment of the pension liability the State has accrued to the end of 2021 for existing public servants, those who have already retired and a smaller group of others who have left public service but have yet to retire. Dominic Coyle has the story.

More than 4,000 shareholders in Farmer Business Developments plc received an €8.6 million special dividend for 2023, bringing their total payouts for the year to €2,696 each. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Barry also reports on a drop in Ryanair’s shares after it warned some online travel agents had stopped selling the carriers tickets.

Where will the tech world go in 2024? Karlin Lillington gets out her crystal ball.

