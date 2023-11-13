Qualcomm to invest $127m in Cork facility, creating 150 jobs

Qualcomm is to add 150 roles in the next four years at its Cork R&D operation. Photograph: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg

Technology giant Qualcomm Technologies is invest $127 million (€140 million) in its research and development facility in Cork, expanding the office’s strategic functions and creating more than 150 highly skilled roles over the next four years.

The expansion will boost knowledge and skills at QT Technologies Ireland in Cork, addressing the challenges faced by a number of industries with hardware and software research teams co-located in Cork.

Recruitment for the new engineering roles is already under way.

“We are very proud that this project means the highly skilled teams in Cork will be addressing market challenges by enabling industries such as manufacturing, automotive, hyperscale computing, gaming, medical and education,” said Paul Kelleher, vice-president of engineering at QT Technologies Ireland Limited. “Enabling digital transformation at every level, QT Technologies Ireland is a very exciting place to work, given our uniqueness in Ireland in developing the broad set of skills and capabilities required to execute on advanced process technology nodes.”

READ MORE

Qualcomm established its Irish facility in Cork in 2013. In 2020, it opened the Qualcomm Technologies facility at Penrose Dock in the city centre, promising to invest €78 million and create hundreds of jobs over the following few years.

“We are excited about this investment in QT Technologies Ireland where we continue ground-breaking engineering work,” said Ajay Bawale, senior vice-president of engineering with Qualcomm Technologies. “This project will introduce new highly specialised skills into Ireland and QT Technologies Ireland is currently recruiting engineers across several areas.”

The news of the latest expansion was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Simon Coveney. “These roles which will provide excellent opportunities for our talent pool to join a world-renowned tech company such as QT Technologies Ireland,” he said. “At the heart of this project is digital transformation, bringing QT Technologies Ireland’s R&D, hardware and software teams together in Cork, and allowing for innovative and exciting new work to be undertaken. This announcement further highlights Ireland’s position as a global hub for the world’s leading tech companies.”

The expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland. Michael Lohan, chief executive of the inward investment agency, said the facility had grown from strength to strength since its establishment, and would enhance the tech cluster already established in the southwest of Ireland.