Donald Trump secures planning win near luxury Doonbeg resort

Donald Trump’s legal woes have been mounting in the United States, but he has secured a rare win with his bid to erect fencing near his luxury Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

Clare County Council has confirmed to the Trump International Golf Links Hotel that it has closed its investigation into controversial works at an adjoining beach and said they do not intend to pursue the case any further for now.

The news followed an inspection of the site in March of this year during which an executive planner confirmed that the removal of fencing had adequately addressed most of the issues at Doughmore Strand.

It said the fencing that remained was “limited in nature” but that there was still some fence along the beachfront as well as round hay bales.

The inspection report said a letter should be issued to the Trump hotel saying: “Clare County Council considers that the entirety of these works … are unauthorised. You are therefore requested to outline your proposals to resolve this remaining planning issue”.

However, in response, the hotel and golf links said they did not agree that either the bales or the last of the fencing constituted unauthorised development.

The hotel’s general manager Joe Russell wrote: “I would also note that the bales, placed seasonally to protect the golf course for very many years, have now been removed, as is normal at this time of year.”

In May, the council informed the hotel that it had no plans to take any further action arising from the controversial fencing.

A letter said: “Please be advised that in light of the substantial compliance with the enforcement issues on the site, the planning authority does not intend to progress with any further enforcement proceedings at this time.”

The saga had begun in summer of last year when the council received a formal complaint as well as correspondence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service about works on the beach.

An inspection took place, which said the fencing did not appear to have any security function but seemed to be an attempt to protect delicate sand dunes around Doonbeg.

However, officials did not believe the works – even if they were allowed – would have any effect.

An internal email said: “The difficulty with Doughmore is the exposed nature of the dunes to the elements and it is unlikely that this type of timber fencing or post and rope will last a winter storm or high tide conditions, even [if] approval were granted.”