Ryanair to hire 150 cabin crew based in Ireland

Ryanair is hiring 150 cabin crew for Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports. Photograph: François Lenoir/File Photo/Reuters

Ryanair is hiring 150 cabin crew for its bases at Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports to cater for strong demand for travel from Irish people.

The carrier said on Friday that it would hold a recruitment day at Ryanair Engineering in Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin on Wednesday August 30th, where likely candidates will get an insight into life working for the airline.

Darrell Hughes, Ryanair’s chief people officer, invited anyone interested in applying to come to the recruitment day to meet the company.

“We look forward to welcoming new cabin crew on board in the lead up to winter 2023 and summer 2024 as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Irish carrier has formally appealed plans by Spanish airports operator Aena to hike charges, which Ryanair dubbed the biggest challenge to the country’s tourism industry since Covid.

Ryanair argued that the move was designed to circumvent the Spanish government’s 2021 ruling to freeze airport charges for five years to aid tourism’s recovery from pandemic restrictions.

Spanish state-owned Aena runs 46 airports in the country, including the most popular tourist destinations.

Ryanair said its plan threatened “vital air connectivity” to the country and with island groups including the Balearics and Canaries.

The airline called on Spain’s Government and regulator to ensure Aena continued to respect its ruling to freeze charges.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the Irish group’s largest airline, said the move ran counter to Government policy.

“In a single move, Aena is seeking to undo all the good work to date to recover vital air connectivity in what is the biggest threat to Spanish tourism since Covid,” he added.