Construction stalls, transport insolvencies fear and the danger with office gibberish

The recovery in construction appeared to stall in July as new orders fell and inflationary pressures picked up again, posing a renewed challenge to the Government’s housing targets. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports the latest Purchasing Managers Index for construction published by BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland pointed to a renewed decline in activity in July – it had increased in June – as demand faltered.

A return to pre-Covid levels of corporate insolvencies has yet to significantly affect the transport sector but the “tides are turning” as haulage businesses face further challenges around fuel costs and Brexit, according to Atradius Ireland. Ian Curran has the story.

Business conditions in Northern Ireland took a “turn for the worse” in July as demand weakened in the face of inflation and higher borrowing costs, according to Ulster Bank. Eoin has the details.

Avolon has announced plans to recycle materials from aircraft into artisan goods such as wallets, purses and tablecloths. Eoin reports.

In her column, Pilita Clark looks at the real problems that gibberish and jargon can create for business and staff.

Are you one of the estimated 100,000 fixed rate mortgage holders, whose rate is due to expire in the next year? Then you need to read this by Irish Mortgage Advisors chairman Trevor Grant.

Finally Eoin looks at the surge in electricity prices over the last year, and shows how the ESB were able to protect customers in the UK, but not the Republic.

