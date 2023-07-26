Cork condiment producer Ballymaloe Foods gains gold sustainability status

Sisters Rosaleen and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods, pictured at Ballymaloe House. Ballymaloe Foods recently gained Origin Green Gold Status for its excellent sustainability practices. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Cork condiment producer Ballymaloe Foods has gained Gold Membership status for 2023 in Bord Bia’s sustainability programme, Origin Green.

The company, which produces Ballymaloe Relish as well as and an array of other condiments and sauces from its base at Little Island, has been recognised for its exemplary sustainability practices across energy/emissions, waste, employee wellbeing and community engagement targets.

The Origin Green sustainability programme sets measurable sustainability targets for the full supply chain of food and drink from farmers to food producers, through to the food service and retail sectors.

Origin Green Gold Membership is awarded to companies that perform exceptionally well in areas such as sourcing raw materials, water and energy efficiency, waste reduction and social sustainability.

Family-run Ballymaloe Foods says it has a strong ethos of sustainability, and in recent years has increased the number of its suppliers with sustainability accreditation, as well as reduced overall waste by almost a fifth since 2018.

The company also partnered with charity Alone last year, with 10 cent from every jar with a special label going to the organisation, while a donation of a pallet of pasta sauce valued at over €2,000 was made to Spillane Bros haulage company, who transported food and medical supplies to Ukraine after the outbreak of the war there.

General manager of Ballymaloe Foods Maxine Hyde said that her team are “so happy to be recognised by Origin Green with a Gold standard”.

“This is a measure at this point in time, and we look forward to continuing the vital journey with our consumers, our trading partners and our team. We will be relentless in our pursuit of delivering these initiatives while delivering good value for our customers,” she said.