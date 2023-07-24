Blockchain bookie Betdex receives remote betting license in Ireland

The Betdex exchange is the first fully licensed and regulated sports betting exchange built on blockchain technology.

UK gambling company Betdex has received a remote betting license in Ireland.

The Betdex exchange is the first fully licensed and regulated sports betting exchange built on blockchain technology. It received an online gambling license from the Isle of Man in October 2022.

Betdex chief executive Varun Sudhakar said: “As a UK-headquartered company with a local presence in Ireland, the Betdex team is excited to enter a new but familiar territory of operation.

“Ireland has a rich history of being at the forefront of sports betting advancements, and while this license provides Irish citizens with the opportunity to bet using our platform, it also introduces the region to the power and benefits of blockchain and web3 technologies.

“We’re confident this will continue to advance the adoption of web3 betting platforms across the globe.”

The Betdex exchange is non-custodial, meaning Betdex never controls or holds player funds.