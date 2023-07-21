German firm Baader acquires majority stake in Irish software company Emydex

The deal will mean Emydex becomes a subsidiary of Baader. File photograph: Getty Images

German company Baader has acquired a majority stake in Irish-based software firm Emydex for an undisclosed sum.

The Irish company, which was founded in 2004, provides scalable manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the food processing sector worldwide. Emydex offers software for process management in the food industry, with its technology used in food processing facilities across Canada, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

The deal will mean Emydex becomes a subsidiary of Baader, growing its market reach through the German company’s global presence. For Baader, the acquisition brings new digital capabilities, helping to establish it as a leader in digitalisation for the food processing industry, and implement new technologies such as artificial solutions. The company will integrate its digitalisation division across all food processing sectors, bringing Emydex’s MES solutions to customers in the red meat and poultry industries.

Emydex chief executive David McMahon and chief technology officer James Grennan will remain in their executive roles and continue as shareholders.

Mr McMahon said it was a “landmark day” for the company.

“As demand for Emydex’s solutions continued to grow — particularly from large-scale global customers with multiple plants — we knew we needed to fund the growth opportunity,” he said. “Baader, with its similar culture and ethos, as well as the access it provides to new markets, was the ideal partner.”

Luebeck-headquartered Baader Global has more than 100 years of experience in the food processing industry. It employs 1,600 people across 100 countries and 30 subsidiaries.

Baader chief executive Petra Baader said the acquisition was a significant step that would enhance the company’s portfolio offerings.

“As a crucial strategic pillar for the Baader Group, digitalisation will be significantly strengthened through this acquisition, promising increased value for our customers in the future,” she said. “The impressive track record of Emydex and its reputation within the food industry make it an ideal fit for Baader.”