Emirates names Anita Thomas as its new Ireland manager

Gulf carrier Emirates has named sales executive Anita Thomas as its new country manager for Ireland.

Ms Thomas succeeds Enda Corneille, who stepped down last year, and interim country manager, Thani Al Ansari.

She has worked with Emirates since its launch here in 2012, when she joined as a sales executive. Ms Thomas previously worked with Ryanair, where she began her aviation career in 1992, and several international carriers across Britain and Ireland.

Over the past 10 years she has focused on growing Emirates’ corporate business here, working with business customers and the travel trade.

Ms Thomas said she was looking forward to “further realising the potential within the Irish market”.

Emirates flies twice daily from Dublin to Dubai. The carrier’s network spans more than 150 destinations in all. Irish travellers frequently use the Dublin service to connect with flights to Asia, Australia and Africa.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said the promotion was well-deserved. “Anita has the expertise, customer relationships and unique insight that will complement our ambition for a market that is very important to our global operations,” he added.