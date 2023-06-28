State holding in AIB falls below 50 after share sale

The State's holding in AIB has fallen below 50% for the first time since the crash. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times logos logo

The Government has raised €480.5 million from the sale of a 5 per cent stake in AIB in a deal that has pushed the bank into majority private ownership for the first time since its crisis era bailout.

The sale of 132 million shares at €3.64 each, marking a 4.75 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price, reduced the State’s shareholding in the bank to 46.9 per cent, the Department of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

The State has now recovered an estimated €12.6 billion of AIB’s €20.8 billion crisis-era rescue, including proceeds from the sale of shares, redemption of bailout bonds, dividends, interest and guarantee fees. Its remaining stake in the bank is valued at about €4.7 billion.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt welcomed the latest share sale as a “significant milestone” for the group as it exits majority taxpayer ownership.

“It is another important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the group and a normalisation of the share register,” he said. “AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis.”

Shares in AIB have surged by almost 75 per cent since the Government started 18 months ago to sell down what was then a 71 per cent stake in AIB. The surge has been driven by rising interest rates, which is boosting the bank’s income, and Mr Hunt’s deals to acquire much of Ulster Bank’s loan book, as the latter exits the market.

The programme of selling down AIB shares has included drip-feeding stock on to the market, placing large blocks of stock with institutional investors and the State participating in share buy-backs.