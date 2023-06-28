Mandating refunds for victims of payment fraud ‘very complex legal issue’, Department of Finance official warns

There has been an increase in cases of APP fraud in recent years, with an estimated €16.8 million lost in Ireland 2021 according to FraudSMART, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland’s (BPFI) fraud awareness initiative. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Providing a legal entitlement to refunds for victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud would be a “very complex legal issue” which could create problems around competition and barriers to entry in the Irish banking sector, a Department of Finance official has warned.

APP fraud occurs when a person is tricked into willingly transferring funds directly into a fraudster’s bank account.

There has been an increase in cases of APP fraud in recent years, with an estimated €16.8 million lost in Ireland 2021 according to FraudSMART, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland’s (BPFI) fraud awareness initiative.

Currently, payment services in Ireland are governed by the European Union’s second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which was transposed into Irish law in 2018.

While the PSD2 provides victims of fraud via unauthorised transactions with an entitlement to a refund from their payment service provider (PSP), save for limited circumstances there are no provisions in the directive that obligate PSPs to provide refunds to victims who authorised the transaction.

Speaking before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform and Taoiseach on Wednesday, Department of Finance official John Palmer said that the department has looked into whether it is possible to introduce domestic Irish legislation to cover APP fraud.

“It is a maximum harmonisation directive, we can’t go beyond the provisions there ... [but] if the directive doesn’t deal with a matter, and PSD2 does not deal with APP fraud, then there is the possibility that you could separately do domestic legislation,” he said.

In the UK, legislation is currently being progressed (the Financial Services and Market Bill) which will revoke the UK transposition of PSD2 and allow for the development of a mandatory scheme to reimburse victims of APP fraud.

Mr Palmer said that introducing domestic laws in Ireland that do not conflict with the EU directive would be a “very complex legal issue”.

“We can end up with serious overregulation which may affect competition, which may affect new entrants and erect barriers to entry,” he said, noting that introducing legal burdens to refund all victims of APP fraud could discourage smaller PSPs from entering the Irish market.

On the same day that the Oireachtas Finance Committee met to discuss APP fraud, the European Commission published a proposal to modernise PSD2 and strengthen consumer protections within electronic payments.

It included the proposed expansion of refunds for APP fraud in the case of impersonation or where IBAN verification checks were not carried out properly, but did not go as far as to propose full liability for PSPs to provide refunds for APP fraud.

In its impact assessment, the Commission said that it is unclear if introducing full refund rights for victims would result in a significant reduction in APP fraud, and “might only serve to reattribute the social cost of fraud without incentivising payers to avoid taking unnecessary risks”.