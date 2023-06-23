Retail sales volumes in May were 2.1 per cent lower than a year earlier.

British retail sales unexpectedly rose in May from April, suggesting most consumers were coping with high inflation’s squeeze on their spending power, according to official figures published on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes rose by 0.3 per cent on the month, following a rise of 0.5 per cent in April and defying forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists for a fall of 0.2 per cent.

“Retail sales grew a little in May, with online shops doing particularly well selling outdoor goods and summer clothes, as the sun began to shine,” ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill said.

“May also saw a return to growth for fuel sales after a dip in April,” she said, adding the good weather boosted sales at garden centres and DIY stores as well as clothing stores.

However, food sales fell by 0.5 per cent from April as supermarket prices continued to rise and many people ordered takeaways and drinking out more over bank holidays during May including a one-off holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles.

The Reuters poll had pointed to a fall of 2.6 per cent in sales volumes on an annual basis.

Britain’s persistently high inflation has hit household spending power. The pace of price growth held at 8.7 per cent in May according to data published earlier this week, defying forecasts for a slowdown.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row to 5 per cent, their highest since 2008. – Reuters

