Wayflyer renews $300 million JP Morgan debt financing deal

Irish tech firm Wayflyer has renewed its $300 million (€278 million) debt financing with JP Morgan, allowing the company to continue to support ecommerce merchants around the world.

The credit line is a renewal of an agreement made in May 2022 with JP Morgan, indicating continued support for the company. Wayflyer, which provides revenue-based financing and marketing analytics for online businesses, said it has provided more than $2 billion to more than 3,000 online businesses since 2019, and the bulk of that – 60 per cent – has been in the past 12 months.

“Now more than ever, ambitious ecommerce businesses need the support of trusted partners to fulfil their growth potential,” said Aidan Corbett, Wayflyer co-founder and chief executive. “Despite the global macroeconomic headwinds of the last 12 months, there is still a huge market opportunity for online merchants, with revenues for US online retail hitting $1 trillion for the first time in 2022. This renewed vote of confidence from one of the world’s largest and foremost financial institutions will allow us to help even more ecommerce businesses seize this opportunity, and gives us a huge boost in a market where other providers are losing their access to credit.”

Wayflyer said losses had been kept “to a minimum”, with a robust underwriting model.

“Our Trade & Working Capital Group remain committed to providing an ecommerce finance solution for our clients, to support the working capital needs of their online merchants,” said James Fraser, JP Morgan Payments. “Particularly in today’s environment, with the liquidity gap for SMEs estimated to have grown to over $2 trillion, continuity of funding from trusted and reliable providers is key. We look forward to helping serve our clients with our continued support for Wayflyer.”

Founded by Mr Corbett and Jack Pierse in 2019, Wayflyer provides ecommerce stores with affordable unsecured loans to allow them to fund advertising and inventory ahead of selling items. It also offers detailed analytics to help clients improve their sales performance. It currently operates in 12 markets.

It saw significant growth, and achieved a more than €1 billion valuation – unicorn status in the tech world – in February 2022, making it Ireland’s sixth such firm after it raised $150 million in funding,

But Wayflyer has also been hit by the uncertainty that has plagued the tech industry. In November last year, the company said it would cut 200 jobs from its global workforce of 500 – a 40 per cent reduction in staff – with 70 roles expected to go in Dublin. A further 10 roles were to transfer from the US to Dublin, bringing the net loss to 60.