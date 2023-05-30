U2-backed Endeavor joins forces with KPMG and Maples to mentor ‘high-impact founders’

Endeavor Ireland chairman The Edge (second left) with (from left): Anna Scally, KPMG partner and head of technology and media; Liam Casey, founder and chief executive of PCH International; and Morgan Pierse, corporate partner at Maples Group. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

U2-backed accelerator Endeavor Ireland has joined forces with Big Four accounting firm KPMG and international law firm Maples to identify and mentor high-impact entrepreneurs across the country.

Endeavor, a global not-for-profit, established an Irish operation in 2019 and now works with 11 founders across eight Irish businesses. The business here is chaired by U2′s The Edge.

The new partnership will also mean KPMG and Maples will advise members of the wider Endeavor network that are looking at doing business in Ireland or setting up operations here.

Endeavor Ireland managing director Rory Guigan welcomed the support of KPMG and Maples as he said the accelerator was interested in hearing from founders who believe their businesses have the capacity to scale up to 10 times their current size and have ambitions to expand globally.

“The supports offered by Endeavor to founders at this level is unique in Ireland and includes unrivalled access to some of the world’s most successful, fastest-scaling founders and their teams,” he said, adding that being selected as an Endeavor entrepreneur was a rigorous process with vetting by both local and international panels.

KPMG’s head of technology and media, partner Anna Scally, said strong support systems were needed by entrepreneurs in what is a rapidly evolving business landscape. “We aim to empower ambitious founders across the island, enabling them to scale their ventures and fulfil their potential.”

Scaling entrepreneurial business was a core focus of Maples’ business, Morgan Pierse, a partner in its corporate division said. “We are looking forward to supporting even more of Ireland’s entrepreneurs as Endeavor continues to add to its cohort of founders in Ireland.”

The new partnerships were announced at a networking event featuring PCH founder and chief executive Liam Casey.

Welcoming Mr Casey as a businessman who had shown his ability to use his network positively across many years, The Edge said an important part of the Endeavor network was bringing entrepreneurs together, in Ireland and globally, so they could learn from each other and build connections.

“Our mentors are world-class CEOs, business leaders, investors, academics, and entrepreneurs that support Endeavor Entrepreneurs and Endeavor candidates by sharing their experience and knowledge.”

“This is a fantastic initiative to support founders, all of whom need a support network, mentorship and the experience of those who have done it before to help them scale their business,” Mr Casey said.

In Ireland, Endeavor works with Cubic Telecom, Strong Roots, LearnUpon, Wayflyer, Gym+Coffee, XOcean, Keelvar and Therapie Group.