Meta loses court battle with European Commission over request to hand over documents

Tech giant Meta has lost a court battle in the European Court of Justice over a demand by the European Commission that it hand over documents to be investigated for suspected anti-competitive behaviour by the Facebook group.

The EU’s second-highest court dismissed the action brought by Meta Platforms Ireland, saying that its pleas in law “proved to be unfounded”.

“The court dismisses the action in its entirety,” a court press release said.

In 2020, the EU executive ordered Meta to hand over all documents handled by three of its managers that contained certain phrases, and warned that failure to provide the information requested could be subject to a daily fine of €8 million.

Meta appealed to the court to annul the decision on the basis that the Commission had over-reached and that the documents requested were irrelevant or could breach the privacy of employees.

The court heard that the search terms included “very common words” including “big question”, “for free”, “shut down”, and “not good for us”.

Meta argued that the Commission’s investigation was not set out in sufficiently clear or consistent terms, that it was contrary to the principle of necessity, and would force the company to hand over many private or irrelevant documents.

The documents captured included materials “containing private correspondence of employees concerning medical and autopsy reports and correspondence of employees at times of great personal distress”, Meta told the court.

The Commission’s initial request contained 83 unique questions regarding Facebook Marketplace, social networking and online classified advertisement providers, the court heard. The Commission’s request covered some 729,417 documents, the court heard.

Meta was ordered to pay costs.

