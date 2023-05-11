Homes and businesses to pay €20 more than European average for offshore power

Irish homes and businesses will pay more than most Europeans for offshore wind-generated electricity under deals struck by the State with power companies.

Four companies will earn an average of €86.05 a mega watt hour (MW/h) - the unit in which electricity is sold - for power generated by wind farms they plan to build off the Republic’s coast, after winning contracts under the State’s Renewable Energy Support Scheme.

The price is more than €20 above the European average, which is around €65 a MW/h. A similar process in Scotland last year awarded deals at around €42 MW/h.

However, it is lower than €96 to €115 a MW/h predicted in recent weeks and less than the €98 MW/h most recently pledged to onshore wind developers.

It also trails current wholesale electricity prices, which run up to €130 MW/h according to some calculations, and averaged €200 MW/h last year.

Following an auction supervised by national grid operator Eirgrid and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, four companies have provisionally won contracts to supply electricity from planned wind farms off the coast.

They are: North Sea Irish Array, backed by Norway’s Statkraft; Dublin Array, backed by German group RWE and local player, Saorgus Energy; Codling Wind Park, backed by French giant EDF Renewables and Norwegian business, Fred Olsen Seawind; and Sceirde Rocks, backed by Corio Generation, owed by Australian bank Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

Two projects, Oriel Wind Park, a partnership of State company ESB and Belgian player, Parkwind, and Scottish group, SSE Renewables Arklow Bank, failed to win contracts.

Sceirde Rocks is planned for Galway while the other three will be in the Irish Sea, close to Dublin, where demand for electricity is highest.

The wind farms will generate enough electricity to power 2.5 million homes at full capacity while, at current rates, they could supply up to one third of the Republic’s yearly consumption.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications pointed out that the €86.05 average promised to be one of the lowest paid by an “emerging offshore wind market” anywhere in the world.

“It is expected that this price will save Irish electricity consumers hundreds of euros per year,” added a statement.

The auction results are provisional, according to the department, which will confirm final results in June, after allowing the unsuccessful bidders an opportunity to appeal the outcome.

The auction locks the companies into the prices they bid, which means that if the market pays more, they must refund this to consumers through the scheme.