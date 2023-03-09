Domino’s Pizza orders hit record in final three months of 2022

Pizza group Domino’s hit a record in orders in the last three months of 2022. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Domino’s Pizza has reported its highest ever number of orders in the last three months of 2022, as it enjoyed a boost from the World Cup and more people using its app.

The UK and Ireland takeaway giant said it had 18.5 million orders in the fourth quarter, with total orders up 4% and collection orders up 28 per cent compared to 2021.

Domino’s said it had been an “exceptionally busy year”, having launched new takeaway deals to target customers facing cost pressures, and new products to tie in with people watching football at home.

The company saw its underlying pre-tax profit fall by 13 per cent last year, to £99 million (€111.2 million) from £114 million, which it said was due to investment into new cloud-based technology platforms.

Like for like system sales were up almost 14 per cent versus the final quarter of 2021. - PA