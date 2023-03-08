Tullow reports rise in 2022 cashflow amid higher oil prices

West-Africa focused Tullow Oil reported a 2022 free-cash flow of $267 million (€253 million) on Wednesday, up from $245 million the previous year and in line with forecasts, supported by increased equity in its Ghana operations and higher oil prices.

The Irish-founded business plans to invest $400 million this year, mainly on its flagship fields in Ghana, expecting free cash flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel, or twice that at $100 a barrel, unchanged from previous guidance.

Tullow hedged 33,100 barrels per day (bpd) of this year's output and 11,300 bpd of 2024's production at between $55 and $75 a barrel.

This year it expects to produce between 58,000 and 64,000 bpd, broadly in line with 2022. – Reuters