Kerry sees operating profits increase as it faces ‘market uncertainty’

Kerry Group said operating profit surged last year and increased its dividend, as it faces into “market uncertainty” for the year ahead

The food and ingredients giant said earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 12.9 per cent to €1.2 billion while revenue topped €8.8 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company will pay a full year dividend of 104.8 cent per share, up 10.1 per cent on a year earlier.

“We made good strategic progress in the year through development of our innovation platforms, footprint expansion and continued portfolio development,” chief executive Edmond Scanlon said. “While recognising the current market uncertainty, we believe we are strongly positioned to continue to grow our business through this period.”

Kerry is forecasting adjusted earnings per share growth on a constant currency basis of between 3 per cent and 7 per cent for 2023. That would be before any dilution from the potential sale of the firm’s sweet ingredients portfolio, Scanlon said.

The revenue growth came in part from a 6 per cent increase in volumes, while the company hiked prices by about 11.7 per cent during the year. Even with the price increases, EBITDA margin shrank to 13.9 per cent from 14.7 per cent a year earlier.

“The overall demand environment remained robust through the year despite the macroeconomic backdrop,” Kerry said. “The cost-of-living crisis has resulted in many consumers looking for relative value options to meet their purchase preferences, depending on their available resources,” it added.

“At the outset of 2023, while market conditions are currently uncertain, Kerry remains strongly positioned for growth ahead of its markets. The group will continue to manage input cost fluctuations with its well-established pricing model,” it added.