House price growth slows to 7.8% as market continues to cool

The Central Statistics Office's (CSO) latest Property Price Index shows the rate of increase in house prices – in annual terms – fell to 7.8 per cent in December.

House price inflation continues to slow in the face of higher interest rates and broader cost-of-living pressures.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest Property Price Index shows the rate of increase in house prices – in annual terms – fell to 7.8 per cent in December. This was down from 8.5 per cent in November and from a height of 15.1 per cent in March 2022.

Year-on-year inflation in Dublin fell to 6.1 per cent, down from 7 per cent the previous month, while price growth outside the capital fell to 9.3 per cent.

Prices in the State’s property market had been on a steep upward trajectory during the pandemic but cost-of-living pressures combined with higher interest rates have slowed the level of price growth.

In a bid to contain inflation, the European Central Bank has raised its main lending rate from zero to 3 per cent since last July and its president, Christine Lagarde, has signalled that another half-point move is planned for next month.

While higher borrowing costs have dampened activity in property markets across the globe and led to negative price growth in some higher-priced markets, prices here are expected to keep growing in 2023 but at a much reduced rate.