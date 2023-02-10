Lidl to create more than 700 jobs this year, with staff to get pay rises up to €2,500

Lidl is to create more than 700 new jobs within its Irish operations this year.

The jobs will be in a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 176 store locations, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office.

The new roles will bring Lidl’s total workforce in the Republic to more than 6,000 employees for the first time, with the retailer employing 7,500 on the island of Ireland.

Lidl has also announced a €14 million investment in pay increases for its existing workforce in the Republic with a further £3 million being invested in the retailers’ operations in Northern Ireland which it operates from its head office in Dublin.

All employees will benefit from an increase from March 1st. On average this will result in a 7.5 per cent pay increase for employees, about €2,000-€2,500 additional for every employee per annum.

The new roles are being created to support Lidl’s growing footprint of stores nationwide and in line with Lidl’s ongoing €550 million three-year expansion plan first announced in 2021.

This year will see the opening of a range of new stores including Kilkenny, Ballincollig, Bettystown, Limerick and the completion of a €75 million extension of the retailer’s Mullingar Distribution Centre.

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said the jobs announcement was “a signal of real confidence” in the retail sector.

He added that the pay increases would help staff with cost of living increases.

“The combination of businesses like Lidl agreeing to pay their staff more and the Government supporting people, particularly on low incomes we will do everything we can to help families through what is a cost of living crisis over the next couple of months,” he said.

“From a Government perspective we are trying to support people in particular on low incomes and on fixed incomes to help them get through what is a very difficult period. The cost of paying all your bills as a family at the moment has put many families under pressure.

“Energy, food and other cost of living increases as well [such as] petrol, diesel. It means that a lot of households at the end of the month don’t have an awful lot left to spend. As a Government we are trying to respond to that.

“There is a conversation happening within Government at the moment in terms of how we extend the supports to families in particular low income families beyond the end of February. We will be making announcements on that in the next week or two,” he added.