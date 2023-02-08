Conroy Gold plans Armagh drilling to assess gold prospect

Listed exploration company Conroy Gold is to conduct further drilling along its Clay Lake gold prospect in Co Armagh.

The company, which is focused on Ireland and Finland, has outlined a test drilling programme on the Derryhennet section of the site in association with its joint venture partner Demir Export. Eight drill holes are planned to assess the gold and base metal potential of the site.

Conroy also plans to drill at other sites along the gold trend which runs for almost three kilometres.

“The initial drilling programme at Clay Lake forms part of the overall assessment of the gold trend which the company has discovered,” said chairman Prof Richard Conroy. “We are, of course, looking at an entire new gold district which contains many gold targets along the trend, including the Clontibret gold deposit, where results have been excellent, including the recent drilling that demonstrated the continuity between that deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.”