Woman faces charges after Corporate Enforcement Authority probe

A woman is to go on trial following a Corporate Enforcement Authority Investigation. Photograph: iStock

A woman is to go on trial following a Corporate Enforcement Authority Investigation into the affairs of a property management company which went into liquidation in 2018.

Emer Murphy (58) of Loughrea, Co Galway has been charged with company law and theft offences following the liquidation of Emeracly Limited, a property management company based in the west of Ireland.

Arising from the investigation by the Corporate Enforcement Authority a book of evidence was served on Ms Murphy when she appeared before Judge Mary Fahy at a sitting of Galway District Court on Monday.,

READ MORE

Ms. Murphy faces eight charges: six charges of fraudulently removing property of a company within 12 months preceding winding up or a time thereafter, and two charges of theft.

Judge Fahy directed that Ms Murphy be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Galway Circuit Criminal Court on April 18th 2023 and that she must notify the prosecution within 14 days if she intends to rely on an alibi as part of her defence.