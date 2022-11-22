Former Irish ambassador to US joins global law firm DLA Piper

Former Irish ambassador to the United States Daniel Mulhall has been appointed as a consultant by global law firm DLA Piper.

Mr Mulhall previously served as an Irish diplomat for 40 years, which included work on the Belfast Agreement, as well as serving as Ireland’s ambassador to Malaysia, Germany and the UK.

After retiring from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mulhall became the global distinguished professor in Irish studies at New York University and is currently a fellow of Magdalene College at the University of Cambridge, England.

“The US and Ireland have developed a unique relationship anchored in deep and diverse bilateral economic ties”, said Mr Mulhall.

“I am excited to join a firm that has such a strong understanding of how important the US-Ireland partnership is to companies growing their businesses globally. I look forward to offering my advice and the fruits of my experience to DLA Piper and its clients.”

DLA Piper Ireland managing partner David Carthy said: “As an accomplished diplomat, Dan brings a wealth of experience to the firm, and we know our clients will benefit from his background and skillset.

“Our Ireland business is the fastest growing legal business in the market, and we look forward to Dan helping us achieve our goal of doubling our business again over the coming years.”