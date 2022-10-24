UPS Healthcare to create 30 new jobs with new facility next year

More than 50 per cent of all new drugs in the global pharmaceutical pipeline are cutting edge biomedical drugs – such as vaccines – that tend to be temperature-sensitive.

UPS Healthcare is to create 30 new jobs as it opens a new facility in Dublin next year.

The heathcare facility will have nearly 6,000sq m to connect Ireland’s pharmaceutical and medical technology industries to UPS’s global logistics network that serves customers in over 220 countries and territories.

The company said the facility will support Ireland’s pharmaceutical and medical device industries in delivering next generation biologics, critical vaccines and vital healthcare equipment to patients around the world.

The announcement comes at a time when 80 per cent of pharmaceutical drugs in the European Union require cold-chain logistical support and temperature-controlled transportation.

READ MORE

More than 50 per cent of all new drugs in the global pharmaceutical pipeline are biomedical drugs – such as vaccines – that tend to be temperature-sensitive.

UPS Healthcare vice president for international sales Cathy O’Brien said: “This is a significant investment by UPS in Ireland and a demonstration of our commitment to enabling truly global healthcare supply chains.

“Our new facility supports the quality and regulatory needs of manufacturers, many of whom are providing critical upstream activity, and we provide them with resiliency and scale.

“UPS Healthcare is now offering the first truly dedicated freight, small parcel and logistics offering in Ireland, including cold chain management services.

“Ireland is a world leader in research, biologics and healthcare innovation, and we are confident that our clinical to commercial service offering will drive value for the Irish healthcare and economic ecosystem in the years to come.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan welcomed the announcement, and said it would support the “thriving, export led life science sector here which supplies lifesaving medicines to patients all over the world”.

UPS recently announced its planned acquisition of the Bomi Group, which has temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries in Europe and Latin America and will add nearly 3,000 Bomi team members.

With the approved completion of this acquisition by 2023, UPS Healthcare will have more than doubled the footprint of its facilities since 2020.