PetroNeft Resources appoints new chief executive and chairman

Irish oil and gas explorer PetroNeft Resources has announced the appointment of a new chief executive and chairman.

The company, which operates in the Tomsk Oblast region of the Russian Federation, said Pavel Tetyakov has been appointed as chief executive, while David C Sturt has taken up the role of executive chairman.

Alastair D McBain has resigned as non-executive chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Mr MacBain was appointed to the PetroNeft board initially as non-executive director on January 31st, 2021, and then assumed the role of chairman three weeks later.

READ MORE

“Through these challenging times the board has decided to provide continuity to the management of the company,” the group said.

“Pavel Tetyakov who has been an executive director and senior vice president of new business will assume the role of chief executive officer and David Sturt, formerly chief executive officer will assume the role of executive chairman with immediate effect.”

Mr Sturt said: “I want to thank Alastair for his leadership, vision and guidance which was greatly appreciated. I wish him well in his future endeavours.

“I together with the other members of the board, look forward to working with Pavel in leading the management of the company through these most difficult times.”