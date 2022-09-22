Coillte’s Hurley named next Ibec president

Business lobby group Ibec named Coillte chief executive Imelda Hurley as its next president.

Ms Hurley, who will serve in the role for the next 12 months, takes over from Aramark’s Frank Gleeson. As well as leading Coillte, she is a non-executive director at fruit and vegetables business Dole and at Ibec itself.

Before joining Coillte, Ms Hurley was an executive director and chief financial officer with agri-services group Origin Enterprises.

“While the economy faces unprecedented inflationary competitiveness challenges at present, it is important that we do not lose focus in meeting the long-term strategic issues we face as a society, particularly the climate emergency crisis,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to using my role as president to support Ibec’s ongoing engagement with Government and leading stakeholders to realise the country’s ambition of positioning Ireland as a world leader in terms of its transformation to both a sustainable business model and society.”

READ MORE

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy described Ms Hurley as “a recognised leader in the field of Irish and European business.”

“Her experience and insights will no doubt support our efforts over the coming year to help navigate the economy through a challenging period. We look forward to working with her and wish her great success,” he added.