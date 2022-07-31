Spanish banker emerges as contender for Bank of Ireland top job

Alicia Reyes Revuelta is rumoured to be a leading contender to take over from the departing Francesca McDonagh at Bank of Ireland.

The former head of Wells Fargo bank in Europe, Spanish executive Alicia Reyes Revuelta, has emerged as a contender for the position of chief executive of Bank of Ireland. The Sunday Times reports that speculation is mounting in banking circles that the bank will appoint another woman to succeed Francesca McDonagh, who will leave the role in September. Gavin Kelly, its head of retail banking, is tipped to be the interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is cleared by regulators.

€20m storage deal

US real estate company, Heitman, is paying €104 million to acquire U-Store It, which operates six self storage outlets across the country. The US investor will also pay a further €20 million to purchase four development sites in Dublin and Belfast, the Sunday Times reports. It says U-Store It’s founder, Seamus Lonergan, will stay on to help the business expand across Ireland. Heitman has previously invested in the Irish housing market.

Digital Hug keeps going

The Digital Hub in Dublin, which the Government had planned to shut down and hand over for affordable housing this year, is still taking on start-up tenants and may still be operating in 2030, its chief executive Fiach Mac Conghail has told the Sunday Independent.

The Government last year announced it would shut it down and hand it over to the Land Development Agency, but it has signed up a further 18 tenants this year and may be back at 70 per cent occupancy by year end.

Mobile billboard at conference

Property website Daft.ie parked a mobile billboard advertising its services in the car park of the Hodson Bay hotel in Athlone during an industry conference of property agents, after it was banned from the conference by its organisers, reports the Business Post.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, which recently complained to competition regulators about Daft, was holding its annual conference in the hotel at the time. Daft has previously sponsored the event but was not invited to the event on July 9th this year.

Data centre ban

The Minister for State for Housing, Peter Burke, ordered South Dublin County Council not to implement an effective ban on new data centre development, according to the Business Post.

The newspaper says the minister intervened in relation to a proposal by the council to designate data centres as “not permitted” in areas zoned for employment. It says the minister argued that the council’s effective ban in its development plan was not in line with the National Planning Framework.

Junk Kouture expansion

The Business Post also reports that Junk Kouture, a sustainable fashion competition that showcases clothes made from recycled materials, is raising €5 million and targets significant international expansion.