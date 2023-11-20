Hundreds of thousands of households in line for cost-of-living lump sum payments this week

Hundreds of thousands of households are in line for cost-of-living lump-sum payments in the coming days with supports for those in fuel poverty, people with disabilities and low-income families.

Some 409,000 households are to receive a €300 Fuel Allowance payment during the week.

Approximately 214,000 people with disabilities will be paid a €400 Disability Support Grant between Wednesday and Friday. These payments will be made to people who receive Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension or the Blind Pension.

On Thursday about 45,000 families — among which there are 97,000 children — will get a €400 Working Family Payment.

People will receive the payments in addition to, and on the same day, that they usually receive their primary payment.

All of the lump sum and double payments are paid automatically. People do not need to apply for them.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “The Government is conscious that the cost of living crisis continues to impact families the length and breadth of the country.

“This week, we are rolling out the first three of the lump sum payments that I secured as part of Budget 2024.”

In total of nine different lump sum payments are to be paid to various recipients between November 2023 and January 2024.

Ms Humphreys said the “lump sum payments means that people will have extra money in their pockets, which will ease the pressure and stress that many households are facing”.

The Fine Gael TD will on Monday be attending Shed Fest, the first national conference held by the Men’s Sheds Association.

The men’s shed initiative aims to provide a social outlet, fostering friendships and offering activities like woodwork and gardening.

Ms Humphreys is expected to announce funding to support the 435 men’s sheds countrywide.