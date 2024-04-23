Trump lawyer ‘presented nothing’ and ‘losing all credibility’ in hush-money trial, judge says

Former president Trump is angry about a partial gag order from the judge in his New York criminal trial that restricts his ability to criticise witnesses.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial on Tuesday told Mr Trump’s lawyer he is “losing all credibility” as he considered whether the former US president should be punished for violating a gag order that prevents him from publicly criticising witnesses and others involved in the case.

Prosecutors asked Justice Juan Merchan to fine Mr Trump $10,000 for violating the order. Defence lawyer Todd Blanche argued that Mr Trump should not be punished for responding to political attacks. Mr Merchan said he would not immediately rule on the prosecution’s request.

At a hearing to consider the issue, Mr Merchan appeared to grow frustrated after Mr Blanche did not provide specific examples of the attacks to which Mr Trump was said to be responding. The judge said Mr Blanche had neither case law nor evidence to back up his argument.

“You’ve presented nothing,” Mr Merchan said. “I’ve asked you eight or nine times, show me the exact post he was responding to. You’ve not even been able to do that once.”

“Mr Blanche, you’re losing all credibility. I have to tell you right now, you’re losing all credibility with the court,” the judge added.

After the session, Mr Trump quickly went on social media to repeat his claim that the gag order violated his constitutional free speech rights.

“This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The judge’s gag order prevents Mr Trump from publicly criticising witnesses, court officials and their relatives.

New York prosecutor Christopher Conroy said Mr Trump has run afoul of the order with Truth Social posts, pointing to an April 10th post that called porn star Stormy Daniels and his former lawyer Michael Cohen “sleazebags”. Both are expected to testify in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Mr Conroy said other posts led to media coverage that prompted a juror last week to withdraw over privacy concerns.

“He knows what he’s not allowed to do and he does it anyway,” Mr Conroy said of Mr Trump. “His disobedience of the order is wilful. It’s intentional.”

The $10,000 fine sought by Mr Conroy would be a relatively small penalty for Mr Trump, who has posted $266.6 million in bonds as he appeals civil judgments in two other cases.

Mr Conroy said he was not at this point asking Mr Merchan to send Mr Trump to jail for up to 30 days, as New York law allows.

“The defendant seems to be angling for that,” Mr Conroy said.

Mr Blanche said his posts were responses to political attacks by Mr Cohen and not related to his former lawyer’s expected testimony.

“He’s allowed to respond to political attacks,” Mr Blanche said.

Mr Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment shortly before the 2016 US election to buy the silence of Ms Daniels about a sexual encounter she has said they had in 2006. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies such an encounter took place.

Prosecutors have said it was part of a wider conspiracy to hide unflattering information from voters at a time when he was facing multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour. Mr Trump went on to win the 2016 election narrowly.

In his opening statement on Monday, defence lawyer Mr Blanche said Mr Trump did not commit any crimes. Mr Blanche said Mr Trump acted to protect his family and his reputation and accused Ms Daniels of trying to profit from a false accusation that they had sex.

On Tuesday, jurors heard more testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who prosecutors say participated in a “catch and kill” scheme to suppress unflattering stories about Trump and help him get elected.

Mr Pecker (72) testified on Monday that his company paid for stories – an unusual practice in journalism.

American Media, which published the National Enquirer, admitted in 2018 that it paid $150,000 to former Playboy magazine model Karen McDougal for her story about a months-long affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007. American Media said it worked “in concert” with Mr Trump’s campaign, and it never published a story.

The tabloid reached a similar deal to pay $30,000 to a doorman who was seeking to sell a story about Mr Trump allegedly fathering a child out of wedlock, which turned out to be false, according to prosecutors.

Mr Trump has said the payments were personal and did not violate election law. He has also denied an affair with Ms McDougal.

The case may be the only one of the Republican Trump’s four criminal prosecutions to go to trial before his November 5th election rematch with Democratic sitting US president Joe Biden.

A guilty verdict would not bar Mr Trump from taking office but it could hurt his candidacy. Reuters/Ipsos polling shows that half of independent voters and one in four Republicans say they would not vote for Trump if he is convicted of a crime. – Reuters

