Judge sets March 2024 date for Trump criminal trial on trying to overturn 2020 election defeat

A federal judge on Monday set March 4th, 2024, as the start date for former US president Donald Trump’s criminal trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a failed bid to keep himself in power.

“The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” US district Judge Tanya Chutkan said.

The criminal case brought in Washington DC by special counsel Jack Smith is one of four that Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces and the one that most broadly addresses his attempt to reverse his loss to current US president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, who on Thursday appeared at a Georgia jail to face state criminal charges of trying to overturn his defeat there, is not expected to attend Monday’s hearing.

READ MORE

Mr Trump has previously lashed out at US district judge Tanya Chutkan, saying, without citing evidence, that she is biased against him. He has portrayed all four criminal prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power.

Mr Smith’s office had proposed starting the trial on January 2nd, 2024, some 11 months before election day, and predicted it would take four to six weeks. Mr Trump’s lawyers have asked Ms Chutkan to delay the trial until April 2026.

“The public interest lies in justice and fair trial, not a rush to judgment,” Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote in their motion.

[ As US election nears, expect more self-serving guff from Donald Trump on his positive impact on stock markets ]

Mr Trump’s attorneys have complained that the government’s 11.5 million pages of evidence will take time to sort through, saying that if the pages were stacked, they would tower well above the Washington Monument and would equate to reading Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace “78 times a day, every day, from now until jury selection”.

“To put 11.5 million pages in some perspective, we began downloading the government’s initial production on August 13th, 2023. Two days later, it was still downloading,” they wrote.

Prosecutors from Mr Smith’s office say such comparisons are “neither helpful nor insightful”.

They argue that a huge chunk of the evidence contains records that Mr Trump had access to, such as his own tweets and campaign statements, as well as public records such as those released by a Democratic-led US House of Representatives select committee that investigated the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

One major logistical challenge Mr Trump and his legal team face is how to schedule court dates in four upcoming criminal trials as the former president campaigns for a return to the White House.

In Georgia, where Mr Trump faces racketeering and other state charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat there, district attorney Fani Willis has asked the court to set a March 4th, 2024 date.

[ Maureen Dowd: Catch the smug mug on that thug ]

Last week, a judge agreed to set a trial date of October 23rd for Trump co-defendant, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, after he requested a speedy trial. The judge has not yet set a trial date for the other defendants, though Sidney Powell, an attorney who advised Mr Trump and promoted false fraud claims after the election, has also requested a speedy trial.

Mr Trump is already set to be on trial in New York on March 25th, 2024, on separate state charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star, though Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has previously indicated he is willing to confer with other authorities to address scheduling conflicts.

Mr Trump is also due to go to trial in Florida on May 20th, 2024 on federal charges also brought by Mr Smith alleging he illegally retained classified records after leaving the White House and tried to obstruct justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in New York, Florida and Washington. He will be arraigned in Georgia soon, where he is also expected to plead not guilty.

Monday will be the second time that Mr Trump’s lawyers will appear before Ms Chutkan to discuss pretrial logistics.

At the last hearing, Ms Chutkan warned that Mr Trump should stop posting inflammatory statements online about witnesses or others involved in the case. – Reuters