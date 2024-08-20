Controlled explosion on site where second World War-era bomb found in Co Down

A PSNI officer stands outside the entrance to Rivenwood housing development in Newtownards, Co Down, where more than 400 homes have been evacuated due to an operation to clear a second World War-era bomb. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A controlled explosion has taken place at the site where a large Second World War-era bomb was found in Co Down.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards since the device was discovered at a building site last Thursday.

Police and army bomb experts had been at the site where a sand-filled structure was constructed around the device while it was considered if it should be removed or made safe there.

On Tuesday, police said a decision had been made to deal with it at the scene. A few hours later, residents heard an explosion in the area.

READ MORE

District Commander for Ards and North Down Superintendent Johnston McDowell confirmed a controlled explosion had taken place at 3.38pm. He also confirmed the device was an air-dropped German bomb from the second World War.

“The munition found, which I can now confirm was identified as being an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two, was understood to have been in and around 83 years old, but still posed a significant risk to public safety, even after all this time.

“This was a highly complex operation that prompted the evacuation of a large number of homes within 400 metres of where the bomb was located, and local police officers worked around the clock to engage with those impacted.

“The disposal team was comprised of members of the Army’s 321 EOD & Search squadron, who alongside the police service led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation.”

Supt McDowell said residents would be informed “in due course” when they can return to their homes. - PA