Sunak paid more than £1m in tax over last three financial years

British prime minister Rishi Sunak received almost £330,000 pounds last year from his prime ministerial salary. Photorgraph: PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak published details of his personal tax filings on Wednesday, showing he had paid more than £1 million pounds (€1.13 million) in tax in the three financial years to April 2022.

According to his filings, the Mr Sunak received almost £330,000 last year from his prime ministerial salary, and interest and dividends from savings and investments.

A further €1.6 million was received from a US-based investment fund, said the document, compiled by financial services firm Evelyn Partners and titled Personal Tax Returns, which was published by the British government.

Mr Sunak first promised to publish his tax return during his failed leadership campaign against Liz Truss in summer 2022. Having taken office in October after she resigned, he said in November he stuck by that promise.

Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy are the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street.

In May last year,Mr Sunak became the first politician to feature on The Sunday Times UK Rich List since it began in 1989, with the couple ranked at number 222 with a reported net worth of £730 million.

Murthy is the daughter one of the founders of Indian IT giant Infosys and owns about 0.9% of the company – entitling her to a dividend payment worth $11.6 million last year. – Reuters