Sunak and Johnson hold talks as former chancellor leads race for PM

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held talks on Saturday night as speculation grew over whether the pair could strike a joint-ticket deal in the contest to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister.

Mr Johnson was lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from MPs as Mr Sunak gained a valuable ally in Kemi Badenoch on Saturday.

Backers of the former prime minister were challenged over claims he had reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.

Sir James Duddridge, a friend of Mr Johnson, said the former prime minister had the support of the 100 MPs required to reserve his place in the vote.

But Sunak supporter Richard Holden cast doubt on this suggestion, arguing the equivalent number of public declarations had not been made “because they don’t exist”.

As the day drew to a close, neither Mr Johnson nor Mr Sunak had declared their candidacy, with reports suggesting the pair held talks in the evening to agree on a joint ticket.

In a blow to Mr Johnson’s campaign should he decide to seek a second stint in Downing Street, International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Ms Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-chancellor, insisting it was not the time for “nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019”.

She admitted she had “on occasion” been a member of “the Boris Johnson fan club”, but she said the Tories are not “organising a popularity contest”, and stressed the party is “not a vehicle for any one individual’s personal ambitions”.

Mr Johnson has returned to the United Kingdom to plot a second run for the top job, in a move that has divided opinion among Conservative MPs including his former allies.

He arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off from a holiday in the Dominican Republic following Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an ally of former home secretary Suella Braverman told the PA news agency she had been personally “heavily courted” by both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak and was likely to decide who to back for the Tory leadership on Sunday.

Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is far behind her potential rivals on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Mr Johnson’s 44 and Mr Sunak’s 113, according to a PA tally.

Setting out her plan to “unite the party and the country” in the Express, she warned the Tories had “let ourselves become distracted by internal disputes”.

Moments after Mr Johnson landed back in the UK on Saturday, ex-home secretary Priti Patel said he had her support — but his potential bid suffered a setback as former close allies Steve Barclay and former Brext minister David Frost urged colleagues to back Mr Sunak.

The former PM has so far won the support of six Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan. But his public endorsements fell far short of those for Mr Sunak.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.

Supporters of Mr Johnson believe that if he can make it to the last two, he will win in the final online ballot of party activists with whom he remains hugely popular.

Some MPs have warned they would resign the Tory whip and sit in the Commons as independents if Mr Johnson returned to Downing Street. — PA