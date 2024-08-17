Biden: no one should undermine efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal

Overcrowding of displaced Palestinians in areas declared unsafe by the Israeli occupation in Khan Younis. Photograph: Haitham Imad/EPA

US president Joe Biden said on Friday that no party in the Middle East should undermine efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that he claimed was now in sight, but he warned that it was “far from over”.

“No one in the region should take actions to undermine this process,” Mr Biden wrote on social media.

He later told reporters he was optimistic about prospects for a ceasefire.

“As of an hour ago, it’s still in play. I’m optimistic. It’s far from over,” he said on Friday night. “There’s a couple more issues. I think we’ve got a shot,” he said, without elaborating.

READ MORE

Asked when a ceasefire deal would start if a deal is reached, Mr Biden said: “That remains to be seen.”

Israel has insisted that peace will only be possible if Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is destroyed, while Hamas has said it will only accept a permanent ceasefire, not a temporary one.

Ceasefire talks in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators to meet again next week. In a joint statement, the US, Qatar and Egypt said Washington presented a new proposal. Washington, Israel’s most important ally, says a ceasefire will reduce the rising threat of the widening of Israel’s war on Gaza.

[ Israeli army orders fresh evacuations in Gaza as fighting continuesOpens in new window ]

US President Joe Biden has said that a ceasefire deal in Middle East is 'closer than we have ever been'.

Mr Biden originally had laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31st, but mediators have run into repeated obstacles.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7th when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, and has displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024