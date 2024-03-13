Israel-Hamas war: starvation being used as a weapon, says top EU official

Firefighters douse a burning car after it was hit in a reported Israeli drone attack in Lebanon's southern area of Naqoura near the border with Israel on March 13th, 2024. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has criticised the lack of aid entering Gaza as a “man-made” disaster, telling the UN security council that hunger was being used as a “war arm”.

“This humanitarian crisis ... is not a natural disaster, is not a flood, is not an earthquake, it is man-made,” said Mr Borrell at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The EU official has repeatedly criticised Israel over its conduct during the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

“Starvation is being used as a war arm,” he said, adding that “when we condemn this happening in Ukraine, we have to use the same words of what’s happening in Gaza.”

A Spanish aid ship is en route to Gaza on Wednesday, opening a new maritime corridor intended to allow deliveries of desperately needed food.

A weeks-long diplomatic push had sought to bring about a ceasefire and increase aid deliveries before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, but key mediator Qatar said on Tuesday the warring sides were not close to striking a deal.

With land shipments into the territory severely curtailed, the international community has sought to diversify routes for delivering aid, including via airdrops and the new Cyprus maritime corridor.

According to AFP, the Open Arms ship that left the port of Larnaca, Cyprus, on Tuesday is towing 200 tonnes of relief goods roughly 400km (250 miles) across the Mediterranean to Gaza, with US charity World Central Kitchen saying work was “under way” on a jetty to unload the shipment. Cyprus said a second vessel was also being prepared.

The United States may urge partners and allies to fund a privately run operation to send aid by sea to Gaza that could begin before a much larger US military effort, sources told Reuters.

If funding is secured, the plan could bring ashore large amounts of aid in a matter of weeks and could be faster than the US military’s floating pier system that the Pentagon says could take up to 60 days to become operational.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday the starvation of people in Gaza cannot be allowed to happen, amid reports of children dying of malnutrition and mothers giving birth to underweight babies because of a lack of food.

A Palestinian boy has been killed by Israeli border police at a refugee camp in East Jerusalem in the first such fatality in the Israeli-annexed territory during Ramadan.

The child – who was variously reported as being 12 or 13 years old and named as Rami Hamdan al-Halhouli by local media – suffered a fatal gunshot wound during clashes between residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and police.

More children have been reported killed in the war raging in Gaza than in four years of conflict around the world, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday. “Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined,” Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

Fresh bombardments could be heard in southern Gaza, an AFP journalist said early on Wednesday, and the territory’s health ministry reported another 70 people killed in overnight strikes.

Elsewhere, Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon killed two people on Tuesday, a security source said, in escalating tit-for-tat fire with the powerful Hizbullah group that has raised fears of spiralling violence.

The raids destroyed a building in Sarain, less than 20km (12 miles) from Baalbek, a key Hizbullah bastion near Lebanon’s border with Syria, while another hit a building in the nearby town of Nabi Sheet, a source said. – Guardian