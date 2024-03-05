Israel-Hamas war: Gaza ceasefire talks ‘end with no breakthrough’

Displaced Palestinian women carry a white flag and belongings as they flee the Hamad City area in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 5th, 2024. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and mediators broke up on Tuesday in Cairo with no breakthrough, with just days left to halt fighting in time for the start of Ramadan.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told Reuters the Palestinian militant group presented its proposal for a ceasefire agreement to the mediators during two days of talks, and was waiting for a response from the Israelis, who stayed away from this round.

“[Prime minister Binyamin] Netanyahu doesn’t want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans’ court” to press him for a deal, Mr Naim was quoted as saying.

Israel has declined to comment publicly on the talks in Cairo. But officials have said Israel has not sent a delegation to the talks as they are demanding that Hamas present a list of 40 elderly, sick and women hostages who would be the first to be released as part of a truce that would initially last six weeks.

Hamas is meanwhile demanding that large-scale humanitarian aid should be allowed into Gaza and that Palestinians displaced from their homes in the north of the coastal strip should be allowed to return.

Children are dying of starvation in northern Gaza, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

In a post on X, he said the organisation’s visits over the weekend to the al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals, in northern Gaza, were the first since early October, and produced “grim findings”.

The WHO chief described severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation and serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies at the health facilities.

“The situation at al-Awda hospital is particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed,” he wrote.

“Kamal Adwan hospital is the only paediatrics hospital in the north of Gaza, and is overwhelmed with patients.

“The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children. The lack of electricity poses a serious threat to patient care, especially in critical areas like the intensive care unit and the neonatal unit.”

At least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. – Guardian