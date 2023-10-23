Key points

Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza as air force pounds Hamas targets around the clock

Israeli troops are on the Gaza border waiting for order to begin a ground offensive

Israel is urging some 300,000 who remain in Gaza City to move south

Fourteen trucks carrying aid entered Gaza from Egypt on Sunday night, UN says

Several Hizbullah attacks on Israeli targets along the Lebanon border

Fifteen communities in Israel near Lebanon border were ordered to evacuate

Top reads

Washington has advised Israel to delay its expected ground invasion of Gaza in order to buy time to negotiate the release of 212 hostages held by Hamas and allow more aid in to Palestinian civilians, the New York Times has reported, citing US officials.

The US also wants more time to prepare for possible attacks by Iran-backed groups on US interests, the paper reported, adding that such attacks were likely to increase when Israel launches its invasion.

However, the paper noted that officials said the Biden administration was “not making a demand of Israel and still supports the ground invasion and Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas”.

The Times said the advice was being relayed by defence secretary Lloyd J Austin because the Pentagon has been advising Israel on military matters and Mr Austin has being having near-daily phone calls with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. – Guardian

In Berlin, Germany, thousands of people took part in a rally to show solidarity with Israel on Sunday.

People wave Israeli flags as they attend a demonstration to show solidarity with Israel and against anti-Semitism on October 22nd, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

People gather at a demonstration to show solidarity with Israel and against anti-Semitism on October 22nd, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, where they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones.

Israeli forces have currently retreated to the outskirts of the camp, the residents added. – Reuters

The leaders of the US, UK, France, Canada, Germany and Italy have called on Israel to adhere to international law and protect civilians, while also reiterating Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

In a statement put out after a phone call, the leaders’ offices said: The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

They welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages. They committed to close co-ordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.

The leaders also welcomed news that aid conveys had been allowed into Gaza and added that diplomacy aimed at preventing the conflict from spreading was continuing.

The leaders committed to continue close diplomatic co-ordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace. – Guardian

Internally displaced Palestinians spend the night at a United Nations school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Photograph: EPA-EFE

Internally displaced Palestinians spend the night at a United Nations school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Photograph: EPA-EFE

The White House has promised a “continued flow” of aid into Gaza, after a second convoy entered on Sunday and Israel continued to bombard the besieged enclave into the early hours of Monday.

US president Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed in a call that “there will now be continued flow of ... critical assistance into Gaza,” the White House said, after a second convoy of 14 trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

The UN has warned that the volume of aid entering Gaza was just 4 per cent of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out.

The Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs said Sunday’s second batch of aid included water, food and medical supplies and that everything was inspected by Israel before it was brought into Gaza. Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza. – Guardian

Israel is intensifying its attacks on Gaza, as its air force continues to pound Hamas targets around the clock.

With Israeli troops poised on the Gaza border waiting for the order to begin a ground offensive, much of northern Gaza has already been reduced to rubble and Israel is urging the 300,000 or so residents who remain in the area to move south for their own safety.

An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman said the army was waiting for the right moment to begin the next phase.

Fourteen trucks carrying aid entered Gaza from Egypt on Sunday night, the UN said.

