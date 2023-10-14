Planned evacuation of Irish in Gaza postponed as Israeli air strikes continue

Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah gate hoping to cross into Egypt as Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip continued on Saturday. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Planned evacuations on Saturday of United Nations staff and international citizens including more than a dozen Irish people from the Gaza Strip have been postponed as Israel has reportedly refused to guarantee the evacuees safe passage.

Foreign nationals and Palestinians with dual nationality had been informed that there would be a window for them to go through the Rafah land crossing into Egypt on Saturday but that arrangement was subsequently cancelled. The Israeli authorities have not provided an official reason for refusing to guarantee safe passage, nor did the Israel Defence Forces, ministry of defence or the office of the prime minister respond to a request for comment.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Rafah crossing was struck by Israeli air strikes as hundreds of people with permission to leave and foreign passports attempted to leave Gaza. According to the Gazan health ministry, 1,900 Palestinians have been killed during an unrelenting, weeklong campaign of air strikes conducted by the Israeli military.

The Irish Times spoke with one Irish man who works for a UN organisation in Gaza who is currently waiting to be evacuated through Rafah. He said he was concerned about dwindling supplies of food and water in the besieged Palestinian enclave, which is facing a complete blackout after Israel cut off its supply of electricity to Gaza following the massacre of 1,300 people in southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas which controls Gaza.

Since the attack, the Israeli authorities have refused to allow food and humanitarian aid supplies arriving in Egypt to be delivered to Gaza through the Rafah crossing; while the already fragile Gazan healthcare system is facing a total collapse without new medical supplies, water or electricity.

Located in the southern part of Gaza, Rafah has now seen an influx of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians after Israel announced on Thursday that the local population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip – an estimated one million people – should leave as it intensified its military campaign against Hamas. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel is planning to displace Gazans by pushing them through the southern border with Egypt.

Yara Alagha, an Irish Palestinian with 10 family members trapped in Gaza including several with Irish citizenship, said: “We currently have a situation whereby the death toll of Gazan civilians has surpassed 1,900 people, including 614 children and Israel is refusing to allow for facilitation of humanitarian corridors and safe passages for innocent civilians to leave. This is a genocide, there is no other way to comprehend it.”

Alagha is critical of the visit to Israel this week by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and believes it “further emboldened Israel’s attack on Gazan civilians”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said it is providing consular support to Irish citizens in Gaza.