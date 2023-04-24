Two explosions kill at least eight at counter-terrorism office in Pakistan

Security personnel gather at the site after twin bomb explosions occurred inside the counter-terrorism department police station in Kabal town, Swat valley on April 24th. Photograph: Mahbub Ul Haq/AFP via Getty

Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people, police said, and several others were injured.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley, which was previously long controlled by Islamist militants before they were flushed out in a military operation in 2009.

Hayat said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and police were probing whether that caused the explosions or if it was a militant attack. No one has so far claimed responsibility.

Hayat said most of those killed were police counter terrorism officers.

READ MORE

The regional hospital administration said it received several wounded people, some of them in critical condition. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023