Iran’s prison fire death toll rises to eight -judiciary

The interior of the notorious Evin prison, northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran, following a fire in which eight prisoners died. Photograph: KOOSHA MAHSHID FALAHI/MIZAN/AFP via Getty Images

Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison over the weekend amid protests over a woman’s death in police custody.

All the victims were being held in a section of the prison designated for prisoners of robbery-related crimes, the judiciary said. Evin also holds many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.

Authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft". The first four deaths reported by state media were due to smoke inhalation.

Activists outside of Iran say they remain sceptical of the Iranian government’s claims.

Flames and thick smoke rising from the prison in Tehran had been widely visible on Saturday night. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said.

Protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini (22) on September 16th have turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.

Families of some political detainees took to social media to call on the authorities to ensure their safety at Evin prison, which in 2018 was blacklisted by the US government for “serious human rights abuses”. — Agencies